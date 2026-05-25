California: 'Trump House' owner dies after brutal beating outside his home

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de mayo, 2026

Kerry Sheron, an Army veteran and owner of the famous "Trump House" in California, died after a brutal attack that occurred outside his home. The victim died Monday due to injuries sustained last Wednesday, May 20. The main suspect in the attack is Thomas Caleb Butler, who is being held at the Vista Detention Center in San Diego County.

The veteran resided in the city of Escondido, where he was known for displaying American flags, messages and images in favor of President Donald Trump outside his residence, popularly nicknamed the "Trump House."

According to the investigation, Sheron was first knocked down and then received repeated blows to the head while he remained on the ground. According to prosecutors, one of the aggravating factors in the case is that Butler allegedly attacked Sheron without prior provocation.

"This was an unprovoked attack on an elderly man at his home in Escondido. A witness intervened and the defendant in this matter approached him, advanced on him, threw a punch and made criminal threats," declared prosecutor Ross Garcia.

Sheron spent several days hospitalized in intensive care, although his wife, Maria, had stated that the condition was too serious, so she did not expect her partner to survive. He finally lost his life on Monday, May 25.

Although the suspect initially fled on foot, the authorities managed to locate him quickly thanks to the collaboration of some witnesses. At the moment, authorities have found no evidence to conclude that the attack was politically motivated, although family members and conservative sectors pointed to that possibility due to the public visibility of Sheron's home.

"69-year-old Army VETERAN Kerry Sheron has died after being brutally attacked outside his home. He PROUDLY displayed American flags and supported the President of the United States. Pray for his family!! This violence is UNACCEPTABLE," was posted on X by the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank founded in 2021 to devise and promote public policies aligned with President Trump's agenda.

Butler is charged with a variety of charges, including murder, elder abuse, criminal threats and assault. The man remains in custody and without bail with a court hearing scheduled for this upcoming June 3.

As a friend of Butler's told the California Post, the defendant was taking medication for a mental illness.