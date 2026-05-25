Indiana: Nearly 300 illegal drivers with commercial licenses issued in other states detained

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de mayo, 2026

A top aide to Indiana Gov. Mike Braun reported that nearly 300 undocumented immigrants with commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) issued by other states were detained and processed during the past three months in Indiana.

According to statements to the Chicago Tribune by Tony Ferraro, an adviser to the governor and member of the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, state authorities identified at least 283 undocumented drivers operating commercial vehicles over a 90-day period at Indiana weigh stations.

Ferraro noted that, once the cases were detected, authorities initiated court proceedings and enforcement actions. However, he did not specify which legal provisions were allegedly violated by the drivers involved.

According to the official, many of the drivers possessed CDL licenses issued in states such as California and New York, jurisdictions that previously allowed commercial licenses to be issued to people with legal authorization to drive regardless of their immigration status, the New York Post reported.

Zero business licenses for non-U.S. citizens

The case comes against a backdrop of regulatory changes. In February, New York authorities announced that they would stop issuing new business licenses to non-U.S. citizens, in line with more restrictive federal policies.

However, legal specialists cited by U.S. media have pointed out that the legal landscape remains complex. Although federal regulations require CDL holders to be authorized to work in the country, a license validly issued under previous regulations could continue to allow the legal operation of commercial vehicles, which could lead to legal challenges to the actions taken by Indiana.

The road safety issue

For his part, Braun maintained that road safety continues to be a priority of his administration. Ferraro added that the state has reinforced police presence and speed controls on highways and interstates, with the objective of monitoring traffic infractions and detecting possible criminal activity.

So far, authorities have not clarified whether the detained drivers face state or federal charges, nor whether some of them were referred to ICE.