Child overdose in Milwaukee: What is known about the case that has shocked Wisconsin

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de mayo, 2026

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman faces multiple felony charges after being charged in the death of her just 3-month-old son after an investigation revealed the presence of several narcotic substances in the minor's body, including fentanyl.

Authorities identified the defendant as Tashae Goodman, who faces one charge of first-degree reckless homicide and two additional counts of chronic neglect of a minor resulting in death, according to information reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other regional media outlets.

The 911 call and the start of the investigation

According to documents cited by local media, the incident occurred on March 22, around 4 a.m., when Goodman called emergency services to report that her baby was not breathing.

Paramedics responded to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the child, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

According to court reports, the mother initially indicated to 911 operators that she had fallen asleep on the baby while they were both on a couch. Later, during interviews with investigators, she explained that she had fed the child around 1 a.m. and subsequently put him to sleep between her body and the couch.

The woman stated that she awoke around 3:40 a.m. and found the child trapped between the backrest and one of the cushions.

She also stated to investigators that the baby had bleeding from his nose and head when she found him.

What authorities found toxicology results.



According to documents cited by local media reports, tests conducted detected the presence of multiple substances in the minor's system:



Fentanyl

Xylazine

Heroin

Oxycodone In addition, authorities noted that the bottle used during the baby's last feeding also tested positive for fentanyl.



Investigators have not publicly disclosed how the substances got into the bottle or detailed other elements related to the chain of exposure. The investigation took a more serious turn after theAccording to documents cited by local media reports, tests conducted detected the presence ofin the minor's system:In addition, authorities noted that the bottle used during the baby's last feeding also tested positive for fentanyl.Investigators have not publicly disclosedor detailed other elements related to the chain of exposure.

Arrest and prosecution

According to reports, Goodman was arrested on May 17 and subsequently formally charged.

She was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail and a judge set bail at $250,000. The defendant initially appeared in court this week and is due back on May 28 for a preliminary hearing.

So far, the charges represent formal accusations and the judicial process remains open.

Case puts spotlight back on fentanyl

The death comes amid a national crisis linked to fentanyl, an extremely potent synthetic opioid that continues to be one of the leading causes of overdose deaths in the country.

Public health specialists have warned for years about the risk of accidental exposure to these substances, especially in homes with minors present.

Although the specific details of the case are still part of the judicial investigation, the tragedy has provoked a strong reaction due to the young age of the victim and the circumstances described by the authorities.