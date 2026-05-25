Were you a former Krispy Kreme employee? Last days to claim up to $3,500 in compensation for personal data breach

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de mayo, 2026

Were you a former Krispy Kreme employee? You still have time to claim money for the theft of your personal data. The deadline to file claims in the class action settlement for the Krispy Kreme security breachis about to expire, and thousands of people could receive up to $3,500.

The incident occurred in November 2024 and affected approximately 161,000 current and former employees of the famous doughnut chain. Sensitive data such as names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and bank account information were exposed.

How much money can you receive?

With documentation of economic loss ( such as identity theft, fraudulent charges, etc .): up to $3,500 per person.

.): up to $3,500 per person. Without documentation: about $75 per claimant.

per claimant. In addition, all those affected can get one free year of credit monitoring, even if they don't file a claim.

Important dates you should not forget

June 6, 2026 : Last day to exclude yourself from the settlement or file objections.

: Last day to exclude yourself from the settlement or file objections.

June 22, 2026: Deadline to submit your claim (online or by mail, must be post-marked)

How do you know if you are eligible?

If you worked at Krispy Kreme around that date, you were most likely affected. The company sent notifications to affected individuals, but if you didn't receive it or want to confirm, you can:

Visit the official site: krispykremedatasettlement.com

Call the settlement administrator: 877-239-1879

How to submit your claim?

It's pretty straightforward. You can do it completely online through the settlement website or mail the form in. Once the judge approves the settlement, payments will begin to be distributed.

Recommendation: Don't wait until the last minute. Many people pass up these opportunities and then regret it.

This case is yet another reminder of how important it is to protect our personal information, especially when we work in large companies. If you think you were affected by the Krispy Kreme breach, check your eligibility as soon as possible.