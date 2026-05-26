Byron Donalds looks to succeed DeSantis, who is the Trump-backed Republican in Florida

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de mayo, 2026

Byron Donalds is 47 years old, has three children and represents the 19th district of Florida in the House of Representatives. By 2026, he faces perhaps the biggest challenge of his political career: winning the Florida governorship and taking on the difficult task of succeeding the popular Ron DeSantis. Along the way, he already got something many Republicans consider indispensable: the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Now, the Brooklyn-raised former Democrat who converted to Christianity in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel is looking to write the most important chapter of his political career.

The congressman grew up far from Florida in the cold climate of New York City. Both he and his siblings were raised by their mother in Brooklyn. In an interview with the News-Press of Naples, he claimed the family was poor: "My mother lost her job in New York City when I was in high school, so we struggled."

After a tough childhood in which his grandmother helped pay for his schooling, he earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University. It was at this stage in his life that he was arrested on charges related to marijuana possession and distribution, which led him to complete a rehabilitation program. He was arrested a second time for bribery, in an incident that, he alleges, was a misunderstanding. Both incidents were expunged from his record.

Donalds' life-changing religious experience

Just as he encountered the law, his college life also led him to find faith. But it was in an unusual place, the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel. Indeed, the episode that would mark his spiritual life took place while he was studying and working as a waiter at the Cracker Barrel in Tallahassee. As he recounted, he had a revelation after serving a group of people from the church.

As the Republican told CBN News, he left the group for a moment and walked to the kitchen. There, he felt God was sending him a message to stop running away, which left him "speechless." When he returned, the group had left and was boarding a bus. Without hesitation, he went after them.

On his way out he spotted a woman getting into the vehicle. Seeing him disoriented, she asked him if he was okay. "No, ma’am, I’m not okay. The Lord is telling me to stop running," replied Donalds, who told the aforementioned media outlet that he still gets emotional remembering that moment.

"There was a little tree that was right there next to where their van was pulled up, and they all came pouring out the bus. I mean, they just came from a revival. So they’re like, ‘Oh, praise the Lord, we got another one!’ So they pour out of the bus, and they all pray over me, and I gave my life to Christ in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel," the congressman added.

Finances, Tea Party and getting to Congress

Having found faith and with a college degree in hand, Donald began working in the banking world. He first worked at TIB Bank as a credit analyst. His qualities led him to rise quickly, first to commercial credit manager, then assistant vice president, and then to credit manager.

Donalds was a registered Democrat for much of his adulthood but left the party after the 2008 crisis and the early years of Barack Obama in the White House. In an interview with Martha MacCallum for Fox News, he described the change as an ideological and personal assessment, as he understood that the role of the federal government should not be too large and invasive.

In 2012, already as a Republican, he was a candidate for Congress in Florida's 19th district. As a Tea Party candidate, he lost in a close Republican primary in which he obtained 14% of the votes. Returning to private business, he signed on with Wells Fargo Advisors as a financial advisor.

Donalds resumed his political ambitions in 2016, when he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives. He served there for four years when he decided to try again to make the jump to Congress, again in the 19th district.

Already with President Trump's endorsement, he prevailed in a very close Republican primary, in which he competed against eight Republicans, including Dane Eagle, then Florida House majority leader. Donalds came in first with 22.6% of the vote, to Eagle's 21.9%. Among more than 103,000 votes, the difference between the two was 777.

The banker easily won the general election and reached the House of Representatives in January 2021. From the first moment he showed his loyalty to Trump. He was one of the congressmen who voted against certifying Arizona and Pennsylvania voters in the 2020 presidential election.

Shortly after his arrival on Capitol Hill, he was denied membership in the Congressional Black Caucus. Donalds claimed it was due to his conservative positions.

According to the GovTrack website, Donalds is one of the most conservative members of the House of Representatives. He has gained widespread popularity among Republicans across the country due to his numerous media appearances and his communications skills.

Donalds governor?

In February 2025, Donalds appeared on the Sean Hannity show to announce his candidacy for governor of Florida.

There, he highlighted the work of Governor DeSantis and promised to expand on what he built to keep Florida on the path to growth.

"We've had a great governor. Governor DeSantis has done a tremendous job for our state. But now the job is to keep the best state in the country as the best state in the country. And so that's going to be the mission at hand," he told Hannity.

Trump even endorsed Donalds before the official announcement: "I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda."

The congressman is running in the Republican primary against Jay Collins, the state's lieutenant governor; James Fischback, a businessman and Tucker Carlson-backed candidate; and Paul Renner, a former local House speaker.

So far, Donalds has led in all primary polls. In addition, should he win the nomination, the poll average of the 270 to Win site places him more than four percentage points ahead of the likely Democratic nominee, David Jolly.