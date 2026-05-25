Memorial Day 2026: open and closed services, deals and everything you need to know

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de mayo, 2026

Memorial Day is observed this Monday, May 25, 2026. The federal holiday honors U.S. service members who died while serving in the military. Beyond its solemn significance, it is also one of the country’s busiest weekends for travel and shopping, marking the unofficial start of summer.

Looking to take advantage of Memorial Day sales, find out what’s open and closed, or see where veterans and active-duty military members can eat for free? Here’s all the practical information you need.

What's open and closed?

Open .

Supermarkets and big-box stores : Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Trader Joe's and Aldi usually operate regular or extended hours.

: Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Trader Joe's and Aldi usually operate regular or extended hours. Restaurants and fast food : The vast majority open.

: The vast majority open. Gas stations and pharmacies (CVS, Walgreens): Open, though with possible reduced hours.

Closed .

Banks: Most (Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi, etc.) close their branches. ATMs and online banking are operating normally.

(Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi, etc.) close their branches. ATMs and online banking are operating normally.

Post Offices (USPS): Closed. No mail or package delivery.

(USPS): Closed. No mail or package delivery.

Stock Exchange : NYSE and Nasdaq closed all day.

: NYSE and Nasdaq closed all day.

Federal government offices : Closed.

: Closed.

Costco : Generally closed on Memorial Day.

: Generally closed on Memorial Day.

UPS and FedEx: No regular pickups or deliveries at most locations (limited service may be available).

Top Memorial Day 2026 Deals

This holiday is known for great sales, especially on:

Furniture, mattresses and home : Heavy discounts at Mattress Firm, DreamCloud, Wayfair (up to 60-70% on patio furniture) and Brooklinen.

: Heavy discounts at Mattress Firm, DreamCloud, Wayfair (up to 60-70% on patio furniture) and Brooklinen. Home improvement and tools : Best deals of the year at Home Depot and Lowe's (grills, lawn mowers, appliances).

: Best deals of the year at Home Depot and Lowe's (grills, lawn mowers, appliances). Electronics and technology : Best Buy offers up to 40-45% on TVs, laptops and major appliances.

: Best Buy offers up to 40-45% on TVs, laptops and major appliances. Clothing and outdoor : REI (up to 50% on camping gear), Nike, Adidas, Old Navy and J.Crew.

: REI (up to 50% on camping gear), Nike, Adidas, Old Navy and J.Crew. Others: Amazon, Target and Walmart with across-the-board summer discounts.

Deals start as early as the week before and usually last through Monday night.

Special discounts for military and veterans

Many chains use the day to thank those who served:

Restaurants : Benihana, Fogo de Chão, Texas Roadhouse, Applebee's, Chili's and Outback often offer free or deeply discounted meals (show your military ID).

: Benihana, Fogo de Chão, Texas Roadhouse, Applebee's, Chili's and Outback often offer free or deeply discounted meals (show your military ID). Stores: Lowe's, Home Depot and some clothing brands give additional discounts to military members.

Memorial Day is an excellent opportunity to combine remembrance and reflection with real savings on summer shopping.