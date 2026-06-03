Iowa rallies behind the president: Trump's two picks win primaries today and shield Republican front-runner in the state

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 3 de junio, 2026

Iowans went to the polls Tuesday in a decisive election day that defined the leaderships that will compete in November for a seat in the U.S. Congress.

The primaries reinforced the dominance of Republican Party structures in the state, clearing the way for key candidates backed by the conservative establishment and by President Donald Trump himself.

Tuesday’s result marks the formal start of the Republican majority’s strategy to retain its advantage in the Capitol at a time when the party faces the challenges of a complex economic outlook nationally.

Despite the difficulties, the Iowa polls confirmed the strength of the conservative bloc against left-leaning alternatives.

Ashley Hinson makes the definitive leap to the federal Senate

The big news on election night was made by Rep. Ashley Hinson, who officially captured her party's nomination in the race to succeed Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who is retiring from the legislature.

Hinson, a well-known conservative in her third term in the House for the 2nd District, defeated former state Sen. Jim Carlin, according to Associated Press projections.

Hinson, considered one of the most prominent emerging conservative figures in the state, had the explicit endorsements of Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and the outgoing lawmaker herself.

"It has been hard-working Iowans in all 99 counties who drove this campaign and won a resounding victory tonight," Hinson said after his win was confirmed.

With this victory in today's primary, Hinson will face off in November against Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek, a Paralympic athlete who prevailed in an expensive and hotly contested left-leaning internal.

The Iowa seat represents a prime target for the progressive opposition, which seeks to break the current 53-47 Republican majority in the upper chamber.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks seals a long-awaited rematch in the House



Simultaneously, in Iowa's 1st Congressional District, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks secured victory in the Republican primary, guaranteeing her nomination for another term. Miller-Meeks, a 70-year-old military medic, successfully fended off the challenge posed by candidate David Pautsch.

Tuesday's election results set up a high-profile rematch in the state. Miller-Meeks will face Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan for the third consecutive time in the November general election. Bohannan secured her nomination earlier Tuesday after winning her party's primary.

This specific district is listed by independent analysts as a toss-up, representing one of the most strategic defenses for the Republican bloc.

Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa, lost to Miller-Meeks in the last election cycle by a narrow margin of just 800 votes. Both candidates enter the final phase of the campaign with full coffers, reporting each more than $4 million in cash on hand, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.

A conservative stronghold under the national spotlight

Today's results confirm that Iowa maintains its deep political transformation toward the conservative spectrum, a territory that in the past came to back Barack Obama's administration, but in the recent November 2024 election gave a resounding 13-point endorsement to Donald Trump.

Currently, Republicans retain the governorship, both Senate seats and the four U.S. House districts.

However, the mobilization of the Democratic base, spurred by recent local victories in special elections, anticipates an autumn of intense competition at the polls.