JD and Usha Vance announce the birth of their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 19 de julio, 2026

The U.S. vice presidential family has reason to celebrate. Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announced this Sunday the birth of their fourth child, a boy named Alec Neel Vance.

The news was shared via an official statement posted on the social media platform X, in which the couple expressed their gratitude and joy at the new addition to their family.

"We are thrilled to announce that our son, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our children are delighted to meet their little brother," the statement shared by the couple reads.

The vice president and his wife extended their thanks to the doctors and staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the professional care provided during the delivery and recovery.

An unprecedented milestone in modern political history

The birth of Alec Neel Vance sets a significant precedent in the country's institutional history, as he becomes the first child born to a sitting vice president in the modern era.

To find a similar precedent in Washington's records, one must go back 156 years, to when Schuyler Colfax Jr. —vice president during the administration of Ulysses S. Grant— and his wife Ellen celebrated the birth of their son Schuyler Colfax III in 1870.

The Vances, who have been married since 2014, already have three older children: Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4. The arrival of the newest member reinforces the family's image as a steadfast champion of traditional family values at the heart of the nation's political power.

A family reflection on faith and life

The process leading up to the couple's fourth child's arrival was marked by profound personal reflections that the vice president himself addressed in his book "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith."

According to the vice president, after years of insisting on the possibility of expanding the family, his wife was reluctant because of the public exposure that accompanied political advancement at the national level.

However, their outlook changed following the tragic events surrounding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last fall. After accompanying Kirk's remains to Arizona, the words of his widow, Erika Kirk, about her wish to have had more children deeply impacted the couple.

"Something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. A life was taken from us, but another was given to us," Vance wrote.

For her part, in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Usha Vance described Erika Kirk's reflections as "very powerful" and "certainly very moving for both of us."

The Second Lady clarified that, while it wasn't the sole deciding factor, "it came up in the middle of a conversation we were already having," definitively opening the door to the arrival of their new son.