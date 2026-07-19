'They're using us as a vehicle': Democrat Henry Cuellar sounds the alarm and denounces the infiltration of radical socialism into his own party

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 18 de julio, 2026

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar issued a stern warning to his party during an interview on the program "Saturday in America," broadcast on Fox News, stating that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is using the Democratic Party's structure as a temporary platform to advance a destabilizing and radical agenda in the country.

According to the veteran lawmaker, DSA candidates are running in traditionally safe districts in general elections.

"They're trying to use safe Democratic seats to run for office. And they also know that the Democratic Party is inadequate, but they're using us—or trying to use the Democratic Party as a vehicle to later establish their own platform," Cuellar stated bluntly.

The hidden agenda: Open borders and institutional dismantling

The Texas lawmaker's main criticism centered on the radical faction's rhetorical duplicity. Cuellar explained that socialist candidates typically present themselves to voters by focusing exclusively on popular and highly economically sensitive issues, such as affordable housing and the cost of living, to win over the public.

However, beneath that moderate facade lies an agenda that undermines the nation's constitutional and security foundations.

The congressman listed and rejected, one by one, the key points of the DSA's agenda, which include the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), defunding police departments, eliminating prisons, and completely opening the borders.

At the institutional level, the far left promotes radical reforms such as the dissolution of the Senate and the restructuring of the Supreme Court. "As a Democrat, I reject what the DSA is doing. I read their platform, and it's radical," Cuellar asserted, adding: "They don't even have their own party, but they're trying to use the Democratic Party… I reject them completely."

Resistance at the polls against the far-left advance

Cuellar's warning is not theoretical; the lawmaker has firsthand experience confronting attempts by the radical left to co-opt the party. During past primary elections, DSA and Justice Democrats committees poured more than $20 million into trying to unseat him in his Texas district.

Cuellar managed to prevail by championing a liberal-conservative agenda centered on supporting Border Patrol, national security, and protecting jobs in the oil and gas industry. "Democratic voters in my district said yes, and they said no to the radical position," he remarked.

Cuellar's counteroffensive comes at a time when the far left is gaining ground in urban districts. In Colorado, DSA-backed candidate Melat Kiros scored a surprise victory by defeating longtime Congresswoman Diana DeGette in the primary in a Denver district.

Likewise, in late June, a group of hard-line candidates backed by New York City's socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, prevailed over influential figures in the Democratic Party establishment, consolidating this faction's advance in the Northeast.