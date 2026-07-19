Marco Rubio and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun meet at White House

Published by AFP 19 de julio, 2026

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met this Sunday in Washington with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, a State Department official told AFP.

Aoun, who arrived in the U.S. capital on Saturday, is scheduled to meet with his counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

The first meeting in nearly 20 years

This is the first meeting between a Lebanese president and a U.S. president since Michel Sleiman's meeting with Barack Obama in 2009 and comes as Lebanese authorities negotiate Israel's withdrawal from the areas of southern Lebanon it has occupied since the last war with Hezbollah.

In addition to the bilateral summit at the White House, Aoun will meet with several U.S. officials to discuss the situation in his country and the ongoing talks with Israel, the presidency reported on Saturday.