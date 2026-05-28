Republicans close ranks with Paxton after winning Texas Senate primary: 'Ken will be a key member of our Republican majority'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de mayo, 2026

Just hours after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary for the Senate, leaders of the Republican Party began closing ranks with the nominee in order to protect the majority.

If Republicans want to keep control of the Senate, they need to retain the Texas seat in the midterms in November.

A quick turnaround after Paxton's victory.

Axios reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) spoke with Paxton by phone on Wednesday and subsequently backed him publicly on "The Hugh Hewitt Show." In addition to talking aboutthe need for unity within the ranks of the Republican Party, he also took aim at the Democratic candidate, state Rep. James Talarico.

"I think when people understand who James Talarico is, how far left he is on the spectrum on pretty much every issue, it’s going to be a clear choice," Thune said.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), wrote on X that Paxton "has my endorsement and support."

"Ken will be a key member of our Senate Republican majority fighting for America First," he added.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) was among the first to congratulate Paxton on Tuesday night, minutes after his victory was forecast. National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) also explicitly endorsed him.

Ted Cruz activates his donor network

One of the most important gestures came from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who remained neutral during the primary, but now activated his extensive donor network in Washington to support Paxton. Cruz, along with other Republican senators such as Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), will host a $3,500 per-person fundraiser on June 2.

Separately, according to close sources cited by Axios, some Thune allies believe that, following Trump's strong endorsement of Paxton in the final stretch of the primary, it is the movement MAGA who must shoulder much of the cost of the overall campaign.

"Republicans may keep Texas, but you broke it, you buy it. MAGA Inc. just became Texas Inc.," commented a Thune ally.

Texas gears up for multimillion-dollar campaign

The Texas race is shaping up to be one of the most expensive and hotly contested of the 2026 midterms.

Paxton's victory, boosted by Donald Trump's endorsement, further solidifies the president's influence within the Republican Party and forces the traditional leadership to adapt to the new reality.