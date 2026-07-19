'The Odyssey' debuts with $120 million and marks the best live-action opening of the year

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de julio, 2026

The new adaptation of The Odyssey, directed by Oscar winner Christopher Nolan, got off to a strong start at the U.S. box office, grossing $120 million during its first weekend, well above initial estimates that had projected its debut at between $80 million and $100 million. Worldwide, the film grossed approximately $257.8 million, making it the best opening of Nolan's career and Universal's biggest release for an R-rated film.

A debut that defied expectations

The performance of The Odyssey is particularly striking because it is a nearly three-hour-long R-rated production (for viewers 17 or 18 and older, depending on the market) — two factors that typically limit a film's potential during its opening weekend.

Even so, the film easily exceeded industry projections and became the biggest opening for a live-action film in 2026 in the United States, surpassing Michael, the biopic about Michael Jackson that had opened with $97 million and subsequently surpassed $1 billion in global box office receipts.

Critics and audiences respond enthusiastically

The strong box office debut has been accompanied by a very favorable reception from both critics and audiences.

The film earned an A rating on CinemaScore and a 97% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — indicators that typically signal strong box office longevity driven by word of mouth.

In addition, The Odyssey was filmed entirely with IMAX cameras developed specifically for the production — a factor that boosted ticket sales for premium formats and contributed to its strong international performance.

Christopher Nolan solidifies his status as a brand in his own right

Following the success of Oppenheimer, Nolan once again demonstrates that he is one of the few directors capable of turning an original story— or, in this case, a classic literary adaptation —into a major cinematic event.

With this release, the British filmmaker has achieved the best global opening of his career, surpassing even the initial records set by The Dark Knight Rises and cementing his status as one of Hollywood's most profitable names.