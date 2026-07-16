Trump welcomes Bukele to the White House after his announcement that he will seek a third term

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump will welcome his Salvadoran counterpart, Nayib Bukele, to the White House this Thursday in a meeting that reflects the close political relationship between the two leaders.

The meeting comes just days after Bukele was nominated as the Nuevas Ideas presidential candidate for the February 2027 elections, with the possibility of running for a third consecutive term thanks to the constitutional amendment passed in 2025 that eliminated term limits.

The White House confirmed that the meeting will take place at 11 a.m. local time in Washington (3 p.m. GMT).

Cooperation on migration and security

Trump and Bukele have forged a close relationship based on cooperation on immigration and security, two of the top priorities for both administrations.

The rapport between the two leaders has resulted in agreements to combat organized crime and manage migration flows to the United States.

The controversy over indefinite re-election Bukele, 44, who has been president since 2019, was declared the sole candidate last Sunday in the primary elections of the ruling Nuevas Ideas party.

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​His candidacy is possible following the reform approved by the Salvadoran Congress in July 2025, which eliminated the limit of two consecutive terms.

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​The opposition described the measure at the time as the "death of democracy," while national and international organizations warned of the weakening of institutional checks and balances in the country.

Popularity and criticism

The president maintains approval ratings above 85%, driven by his strategy to combat gangs, which has drastically reduced violence levels in El Salvador.

Since 2022 , he has governed under a state of emergency that allowed for the dismantling of groups such as Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18, which are considered terrorist organizations by the United States.