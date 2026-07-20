The Army confirms the death of another US service member while searching for the missing soldier following the Iranian attack in Jordan

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de julio, 2026

The Pentagon announced Sunday that U.S. forces searching for a soldier missing following an Iranian attack in Jordan recovered unidentified human remains at the site of the attack, although authorities noted that the identification process has not yet been completed. In a separate incident, the military confirmed that another U.S. service member died on July 18 in northern Iraq while participating in the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian attack drone. A second service member sustained minor injuries and continues to receive medical care.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it is withholding the identities of both the deceased personnel and the missing service member until their families have been officially notified. On Saturday, the military reported that two U.S. service members were killed and another remains missing after Iranian attacks struck two U.S. military bases in Jordan on Friday. Additionally, The New York Times reported that the attacks severely damaged several U.S. Army helicopters, while the command added that, although four other U.S. service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan following the attacks, they have since been discharged, and several personnel who sustained minor injuries received treatment and returned to active duty.

"Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will not release additional information, including the identities of the fallen soldiers, until 24 hours have passed since their next of kin were notified," the command stated in a press release posted on social media.

In a brief phone interview with NewsNation, President Donald Trump paid tribute to the fallen service members, stating that they died "in the service of our country," and reiterated that his administration's primary goal remains "never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."