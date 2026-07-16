Todd Blanche agrees to meet with Jeffrey Epstein's victims following Senate ultimatum

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de julio, 2026

Todd Blanche will meet with victims of Jeffrey Epstein. The acting attorney general made the decision after facing pressure on the matter during his confirmation hearing in the Senate, particularly from Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC). Blanche, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, has been serving as acting attorney general since the departure of Pam Bondi and is now seeking Senate confirmation

This was reported by The Hill after speaking with sources at the Department of Justice (DOJ). According to the aforementioned media outlet, the acting attorney general will hold the meeting at DOJ headquarters.

On the second day of the hearing, which took place before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tillis stated that he would not support moving forward with Blanche's nomination until he meets with survivors of the abuses committed by Epstein.

"I have not made a final decision. But Mr. Blanche said very quickly yesterday that he would meet with the victims, the Epstein victims, today if it could be arranged," the North Carolina senator said on the matter.

"It seemed to me that Mr. Blanche was willing to say that he would meet with them and counsel. I understand the restriction that counsel has to be present. I expect that meeting to occur before I’m willing to vote out of this committee, and I’m trying to get to yes. But this is a very important part of getting to yes," the senator added.

Tillis, who has repeatedly clashed with President Trump, is a key vote for the advancement of Blanche's nomination in the Senate. With a narrow Republican majority on the Judiciary Committee, his support is essential for the nomination to pass the committee stage and reach the full Senate.

Tillis's request comes after Republican and Democratic lawmakers questioned the Department of Justice during Bondi's tenure over its handling of the Epstein case, especially following the release of a memo in which the DOJ and the FBI concluded that there was no alleged "client list." The decision drew criticism from various quarters and reignited calls for greater transparency.

In November 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Records Transparency Act, which requires the DOJ to release all unclassified documents and records related to Jeffrey Epstein.