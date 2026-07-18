Paul Pelosi is back in the spotlight after facing charges for an accident in California

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de julio, 2026

Paul Pelosi faces a misdemeanor charge after being involved in an alleged hit-and-run in Yountville, in the Napa Valley, California. Authorities allege that Pelosi, the husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene before his car was totaled.

In early July, local authorities received a report from a witness who stated that a brown convertible had struck a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle and then driven away. As a result of the impact, the parked vehicle sustained significant damage to its rear end.

With that information, deputies from the Napa County Sheriff's Office quickly located the car, which was being driven by Pelosi. The 86-year-old man reportedly told the deputies that he intended to return to the scene. The investigation continued and led to the charges announced on Friday. According to the indictment, Pelosi did not attempt to identify the car's owner after the collision, nor did he leave the contact information required by California law.

According to the police report, Pelosi told investigators that he was aware he had struck "something," but maintained that he did not know what he had hit and continued driving. After interviewing him, the officers determined that he showed no signs of intoxication and ruled out that he had consumed alcohol or drugs prior to the accident.

The case once again brings attention to Paul Pelosi's driving record. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence following an accident that also occurred in Napa County. He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. However, due to credit for time already served and good behavior, he only had to complete one day of community service through a court-ordered work program.

As part of the sentence, he was also required to attend a course for drivers convicted of DUI, install an ignition interlock device that requires a breathalyzer test to start the vehicle, and pay fines and restitution.