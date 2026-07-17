Trump blames Canada for wildfire smoke and says the cost will be added to tariffs

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de julio, 2026

Donald Trump pointed the finger at Canada for the smoke from wildfires that has degraded air quality in various regions of the United States. Through his Truth Social account, the president referred to "deliberate negligence" on the part of Mark Carney's government and asserted that the economic impact of this pollution must be added to the tariffs that his administration imposes on the neighboring country.

On his social media platform, Trump accused Ottawa of failing to manage its forests properly and of allowing a situation that, he claimed, repeats itself every year to end up affecting millions of Americans.

"We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable! I will call the Prime Minister during the day to find out what they are going to do about it. The cost is incalculable! Canada has refused to engage in basic Forest Management and Debris Removal, knowing that such refusal will lead to exactly this result," the president wrote.

"This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying," he added.

The statements come amid a severe wildfire season in Canada. Hundreds of fires remain active in various regions of the country, particularly in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, while high temperatures and dry conditions have fueled the spread of the fires. The smoke has crossed the border and deteriorated air quality across large areas of the northern and eastern United States.

Among the cities most affected in recent days are Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, where authorities issued air quality alerts and recommended limiting outdoor activities, especially for children, older adults, and people with respiratory conditions.

The situation continues to raise concerns ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, to be played between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium, which New York and New Jersey share. The event will be held entirely outdoors, as the stadium does not have a retractable roof.