Spain's Historic Feat: La Roja Defeats Argentina in Overtime and Wins Its Second World Cup

Ferran Torres celebrates the goal that ultimately secured the title for the Spanish national team.FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 19 de julio, 2026

The throne of international soccer has a new owner. The Spanish national team was crowned world champion for the second time in its history after defeating Argentina 1-0 in an intense final played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The team coached by Luis de la Fuente imposed its possession-based style and defensive solidity throughout 120 minutes of battle, capping off a memorable tournament in which it conceded just a single goal in seven matches.

The European champions maintained constant territorial dominance throughout the match, but repeatedly came up against Argentina's ironclad defensive structure and the standout performance of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Argentina, which had reached the final after epic comebacks against Egypt and England in the knockout rounds, withstood La Roja's assaults by relying on its experience and the talent of Lionel Messi.

The tactical flow of the match took a decisive turn in regulation time stoppage. Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card after a hard tackle on young Spanish defender Pau Cubarsí, leaving the Albiceleste with ten men to face extra time.

With a numerical advantage, Spain intensified its pressure on an opponent entrenched near its own box. The persistence paid off early in the second half of extra time. A brilliant header assist from Nico Williams set up Ferran Torres—who had come off the bench—inside the box, and Torres finished with precision, firing a cross-shot past the Argentine goalkeeper to seal the decisive victory.

Throughout the tournament on North American soil, Spain stifled its opponents with fluid possession and a solid defensive structure that showed no cracks, even under intense pressure.

Argentina fought until the very last breath to retain the title won in the previous edition, but playing a man down combined with physical exhaustion ultimately derailed its aspirations against the European team's relentless pressure.

With information from AFP.