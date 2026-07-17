Reactions to Trump's speech: China claims accusations are ’entirely fabricated,’ Democrats accuse him of using it as pretext to pass SAVE Act and interfere in midterms

Published by Israel Duro 17 de julio, 2026

The speech in which Donald Trump condemned the "shocking vulnerabilities" of the U.S. electoral system did not take long to draw a response, both within and beyond our borders. China, which the president accused of stealing the data of millions of voters, called the accusations "entirely fabricated," while Democrats accused the president of pushing the narrative of a stolen election to pass the SAVE Act and interfere in the midterms.

The allegations are "entirely fabricated and a malicious smear that has long been proven groundless," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in a press conference reported by AFP. "We [China] have no interest in interfering in U.S. elections and have never done so," the official insisted.

"routinely interferes in the internal affairs of other nations"

Lin even went so far as to counter by pointing out that "the international community sees all too clearly who routinely interferes in the internal affairs of other nations."

"We urge the U.S. to stop making an issue of China in its elections and do something conducive to China-U.S. relations," the spokesperson concluded.

Democrats insist: SAVE Act is "dead on arrival" in the Senate

Within our borders, the Democratic Party was quick to denounce Trump's remarks as pressure to push the SAVE Act through the Senate and, in doing so, to interfere in the elections, according to them.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer assured that this will not happen: "Not now. Not ever. The SAVE Act is dead on arrival in the United States Senate."

"Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. And now he's trying to rig this year’s election"

Other members of his caucus, such as Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, echoed this message, even more forcefully:

"Tonight seems to be the ceremonial kickoff of President Trump’s campaign to interfere in the November election. Trump has badly lost independent voters, even MAGA is disheartened; he is failing and unpopular, and he’s dragging his party down with him in the midterms," he claimed.

A message very similar to that of Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who asserted that Trump is seeking to rig the election by making it harder for voters who would strengthen the Democrats to cast their ballots:

"Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. And now he's trying to rig this year's election with the SAVE America Act to make it harder to vote for millions of women, veterans, rural folks, & voters of color," she said.