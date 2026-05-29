'Victory for electoral integrity' or 'limiting voter turnout': Republicans and Democrats clash over vote-by-mail ruling

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de mayo, 2026

A federal judge on Thursday gave a major endorsement to President Donald Trump by refusing to temporarily block his executive order enforcing citizenship checks on vote-by-mail voting. Judge Carl Nichols dismissed the Democratic plaintiffs' arguments and allowed the administration to continue moving forward with implementation of the measure, at least at this early stage.

The judge's decision generated strong enthusiasm in Republican ranks, which interpret it as a key victory for electoral integrity and an endorsement of the president's agenda. On the contrary, it provoked deep rejection within the Democratic Party, whose leaders called it a direct attack on voting rights and a new form of voter suppression.

Abigail Jackson, a spokeswoman for the White House, told Fox New Digital, "Today’s ruling is a decisive victory for the rule of law and deals a blow against the Democrat strategy of suing first and finding legal arguments later. The Trump Administration will continue fighting for the safety and security of American elections."

Schumer, Newsom, Padilla lead Democratic resistance against Trump's order

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer lashed out harshly at the decision by Judge Carl Nichols, whom he labeled as a "MAGA judge" who he believes is facilitating President Trump's plans.

"Trump is doing everything he can to rig the November elections in his favor - and now a MAGA judge is enabling him," Schumer stated. The New York senator defended the constitutionality of vote-by-mail voting and criticized the executive order: "Mail-in voting has always been safe and secure, a hallmark of our free and fair elections. By allowing this executive order to move forward, the courts are limiting who will be able to participate in what should be a fair and open democracy."

Schumer concluded with a message of resistance, "But this is not the end. Democrats will keep up the fight and do everything in our power to ensure that every American can exercise their right to vote."

In a message posted on X accompanied by a video, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, exclaimed, "This is your warning! Don't mess with California's elections!"

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) reacted harshly and sarcastically to Nichols' decision. In a message posted on X, Padilla directly accused the president of applying a double standard: "Trump trusts mail voting for himself — just not for you. Because making it harder to vote makes it harder to hold him accountable. This attack on voting rights must be stopped."

Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-Colo.), who played a key role in implementing one of The Centennial State's voting systems, did not hide her frustration at the court decision that paves the way for Donald Trump's executive order.

"I helped CO establish one of the safest & most secure election systems in the country. Now, Trump is trying to dismantle it," Pettersen wrote on X. The lawmaker vehemently defended vote-by-mail voting and announced her support for the Vote By Mail Protection Act, arguing that this mechanism "is safe. It’s secure. It’s constitutional. And millions of Americans rely on it."