Democratic crossroads: The Democratic Party is playing for its essence in the primaries

Published by Israel Duro 2 de junio, 2026

The Democratic Party faces a primary in which much more is at stake than the name of the candidate who will represent the party in the midterms. At issue is the party's political essence: a shift toward radical left-wing positions or even a break with the Green New Deal that Joe Biden and governors like Gavin Newsom have championed.

A battle that characters like Graham Platner, with an extremist discourse and with the support of other radicals in the party are turning into a national debate.

Radical candidates, a danger to the party beyond the midterms

Beyond the risk cited by moderate Democrats and analysts that electing such far-left candidates would hand Republicans an advantage in the general election, the fact that most Democratic voters choose these candidates represents a defining choice for the party.

Because they are Democrats with a more radical profile, such as The Squad of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Zohran Mamdani, those who are supporting and pitching the new batch of extremists like Platner.

Civil war in the Democratic Party in NY: Mamdani puts his strength to the test

Precisely the mayor of New York is in the eye of the hurricane for his backing of socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier to try to wrest her seat from Rep. Adriano Espaillat.

It is a decision that seeks to test the foundations of the Democratic Party in the Empire State and measure its own influence, since even the state chairman of the party, Jay Jacobs has called the move "a mistake."

"I think it's a mistake. When you have a good incumbent, you have to keep relying on him. Espaillat is an excellent congressman. I've heard from a lot of people in the Hispanic community and, in general, that they're upset that he's going to run against Espaillat."

​California puts Democratic green agenda on trial



It's not the only red line in play. California gubernatorial candidate and frontrunner, according to polls, Xavier Becerra, dared to question the holy grail of green energy, especially as it relates to electric vehicles and oil.