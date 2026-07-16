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Governor Greg Abbott announces that his campaign raised more than $28.2 million in 2026

Nearly 19% of the total donor base consists of new supporters who had never contributed to the campaign before this year.

Abbott at the 2024 RNC / Patrick T. Fallon

Abbott at the 2024 RNC / Patrick T. FallonAFP

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

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Governor Greg Abbott announced today that his campaign has raised $28,272,694.18 since Jan. 1, 2026, and that nearly 93% of all funds raised come from Texans across the state.

"Texans from every corner of the state support Governor Abbott because he is delivering results on the issues that matter most to Texas families," said campaign manager Kim Snyder in a statement published on official Abbott website.

"Governor Abbott remains focused on slashing property taxes, keeping communities safe, and making Texas the most affordable state in the country."

Furthermore, nearly 19% of the total donor base consists of new supporters who had never contributed to the campaign before this year.

Texans for Greg Abbott reported more than $67 million in cash on hand as of June 30, 2026.

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