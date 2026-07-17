DHS warns of more than 250,000 noncitizens illegally registered to vote in four states

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de julio, 2026

Markwayne Mullin, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), sent official letters to the secretaries of state in California, New Jersey, Nevada and Pennsylvania to warn them about the presence of tens of thousands of non-citizens registered on the voter rolls in those states.

The letters were addressed to Shirley Weber (California), Dale Caldwell (New Jersey), Francisco Aguilar (Nevada) and Al Schmidt (Pennsylvania), requesting a response within two weeks to confirm their willingness to collaborate with DHS in implementing measures aimed at ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

"Election security is national security," stated DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. "As President Trump announced last night, DHS has identified over 250,000 potential non-citizens illegally registered to vote in just 4 U.S. states. Only Americans should be electing American leaders."

According to a preliminary review conducted by DHS, the estimated number of potential non-citizens registered to vote is:

190,832 in California

35,152 in New Jersey

15,903 in Nevada

14,576 in Pennsylvania

In total, the Department estimates that more than 256,000 people may be improperly listed on the voter rolls in these four states.