New Immigration Crackdown: The Trump Administration Will Reinstate a Rule to Deny Permanent Residency to Recipients of Social Assistance Programs

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de julio, 2026

The administration of President Donald Trump will reinstate a stricter immigration policy that will allow federal authorities to formally deny permanent residency (green cards) to applicants who receive public assistance such as Medicaid, food stamps, or housing subsidies. A final rule published Thursday revokes a Biden administration regulation, adopted in 2022, that limited officials to considering only the use of cash assistance when evaluating applications for permanent residency.

Under the new policy, immigration officials will be able to take into account any use of public benefits, along with other factors such as the applicant's age, educational level, job skills, and health status, when deciding whether the applicant qualifies for legal permanent residence or entry into the United States. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the new criteria will take effect within 60 days. The measure centers on the long-standing "public charge" standard, used by immigration authorities to determine whether an applicant is likely to rely on government assistance in the future.

"The Trump administration is upholding the rule of law and protecting American taxpayers from subsidizing aliens who may become dependent on public benefits. USCIS is committed to safeguarding the safety, security, and financial well-being of Americans," stated USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler.

Sarah Krieger, senior policy advisor at the National Immigration Law Center, condemned the measure and accused the Administration of using immigration policy to discourage immigrants from accessing basic services. "The Trump administration is once again weaponizing the federal government to make immigrants afraid to go to the doctor, buy food at the grocery store, and even file taxes. With this new rule, they are sowing fear and chaos to ultimately reshape America into a country where only the few who are white and ultra-wealthy are welcome," she said.