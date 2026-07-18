Donald Trump endorses Darline Graham in her bid for a full term in the Senate

Darline Graham Nordone, sister of Lindsey Graham, looks on during her ceremonial swearing-in as a U.S. senator on July 14, 2026.KENT NISHIMURA / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 17 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump officially announced his full endorsement of Senator Darline Graham Nordone to run for a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

The senator recently assumed the position on an interim basis following the unexpected death of her brother, the veteran and renowned Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The announcement came following an official meeting at the White House, where the president discussed South Carolina's legislative challenges.

In a statement released through his official channels, Trump praised the new senator's patriotic credentials and emphasized the importance of maintaining conservative stability in the state.

"It was an honor for me to welcome to the Oval Office the now-Senator Darline Graham Nordone (the sister of the great and late Lindsey Graham!) from the wonderful state of South Carolina," said the head of state, further describing her as a spectacular person and "a true American patriot."

A call to the polls to defend the conservative legacy

The White House's strategy is firmly focused on consolidating proven leadership in the face of the advance of left-wing agendas in Congress. Trump revealed that, during the working meeting, he personally asked Graham Nordone to step forward for the good of the country and formally announce her candidacy in the party's primary race.

The president emphasized the deep alignment the senator shares with her brother's values regarding national interests.

"Lindsey was one of the finest people and senators I have ever known, and his sister shares his deep love for our country and for the state of South Carolina," the president stated, asserting that no one would be more qualified to honor the late senator's legacy.

He also pledged his unconditional support: "If she accepts, she has my full and complete backing in the special election for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina. SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN."

From the state level to a foothold on Capitol Hill

Darline Graham Nordone's rise to the federal political stage began in mid-July, when South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster decided to appoint her to fill the vacancy on an interim basis following the state's unexpected loss of its Senate seat.

The senator was sworn in before veteran Republican lawmaker Chuck Grassley with the aim of serving out the remainder of the legislative term, which constitutionally expires in January.

Trump's direct intervention seeks to channel the influence of the Graham name at the polls in the Southern state to prevent the seat from falling into the hands of factions far removed from the traditional Republican base. The White House's endorsement provides Nordone with a solid platform in the eyes of the public and her party's base in the local district.