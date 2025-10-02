ANALYSIS | Trump 'determines' that the US is in an 'armed conflict' with narco-terrorist cartels

Published by Agustina Blanco 2 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump determined that the United States is in an "non-international armed conflict" with drug cartels, which his Administration has classified as terrorist organizations.

This statement, detailed in a confidential notice sent to Congress this week, legally justifies recent military attacks against ships in the Caribbean and grants the Executive extraordinary powers typical of wartime.

The notice, sent to several legislative committees and obtained by The New York Times, expands the legal justification for three military operations ordered by Trump last month. In these strikes, U.S. forces destroyed suspected drug-smuggling vessels, resulting in the deaths of 17 people on board. The Administration argues that these were not killings, but lawful actions in a context of armed conflict, where suspected smugglers are considered "unlawful combatants."

The legal framework



According to the document, Trump has "determined" that cartels involved in drug trafficking are "non-state armed groups" whose activities "constitute an armed attack against the United States." This invokes the concept of "non-international armed conflict" in international humanitarian law, originally designed for civil wars or clashes with non-state actors, such as the one the U.S. waged against Al Qaeda after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

In an armed conflict, international law allows a state to kill enemy combatants without posing an imminent threat, detain them indefinitely without trial, or prosecute them in military tribunals.

In that regard, the Trump Administration consistently points to the approximately 100,000 annual overdose deaths in the U.S. -primarily from fentanyl - as evidence of a "cumulative attack" against the nation, justifying the response.

In addition, the notice published by the New York Times, describes a specific attack on September 15, in which Special Operations eliminated three people on a boat, labeling them as "unlawful combatants" affiliated with a terrorist organization. "This attack resulted in the destruction of the vessel, illicit narcotics and the death of approximately three unlawful combatants," the text reads.