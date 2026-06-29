France: Extreme heat wave causes at least 1,000 deaths and overwhelms Parisian funeral homes

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de junio, 2026

Funeral homes in the French capital are operating at full capacity following the sharp rise in deaths caused by a historic heat wave that hit the country last week.

According to AFP, health authorities recorded at least 1,000 additional deaths compared to normal levels by the end of last week, of which 85% were people over the age of 65.

Deaths are surging in private homes

For several days, France recorded daytime temperatures exceeding 104°F and exceptionally warm nights, with an average of 71.6°F and a record high of 79.5°F in Paris. Although the main heat wave has already subsided, authorities have not ruled out another episode of extreme heat for mid-July.

The national public health agency indicated that the spike in mortality was concentrated particularly in deaths occurring in private homes, especially in the French capital and its metropolitan area.

Over 66% capacity at funeral homes

On Monday, the president of the National Federation of Funeral Homes, Élisabeth Charrier, confirmed that the sector’s occupancy rate exceeded 66% nationwide, well above the usual 30–45% seen in summer.

"The main challenge is in Paris, where the only two funeral homes have been at maximum capacity since last Friday," Charrier explained to AFP. Many family members are forced to seek funeral services outside the capital.

Criticism of the government’s handling of the situation

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, proposed a “massive air-conditioning plan” last week ahead of the presidential election. "It’s absurd that people are dying from the heat," she said, promising to prioritize hospitals, nursing homes, and schools, especially to protect the most vulnerable.

According to the Financial Times (FT), Le Pen directly accused the left and green activists of rejecting air conditioning for ideological reasons, even if that puts people’s health at risk.

At a new crisis meeting, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu defended the government’s response, assuring that the contingency plan “held up well.” He also announced that the first air conditioners—out of the 30,000 requested for hospitals—will begin arriving by the end of this week. However, he acknowledged that the number of deaths in private homes has been “much higher” than during previous heat waves.

“By the time emergency services arrive, unfortunately, people have already died,” Lecornu lamented.