Former NFL player Chris Johnson announces he has ALS: 'I chose to fight'

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de junio, 2026

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson, who played for the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, announced that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In an interview on ABC’s "Good Morning America," Johnson confirmed that he was diagnosed with the disease in late 2025.

"There's no history of ALS in my family," said the former NFL player. "My doctors believe my case is what's called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen."

"That's one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it," he added.

Johnson provided details on how the disease began. "I first noticed weakness in my right hand. At first, it was little things like my grip didn't feel right and I wasn't as strong as I've always been," he said during the interview.

Despite the severity of the disease, Johnson isn’t giving up, insisting that he has chosen to “fight” ALS.

"Honestly, I don't know if you ever fully process it. At first, you're in shock. Then you realize you have two choices. You can give up, or you can fight. I chose to fight."

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease of largely unknown origin. It affects the motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, which stop sending messages to the muscles, causing a gradual loss of muscle strength, atrophy, and problems with speaking, swallowing and breathing. It is estimated that about 5,000 cases are diagnosed in the United States each year.

It is a 100% fatal disease: although there are palliative and disease-slowing treatments, there is currently no definitive cure.