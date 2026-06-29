US rescue teams save a nine-month-old baby and his mother from the rubble in Venezuela: 'Hope endures'

Venezuela was struck by two earthquakes last week. Search efforts are ongoing. NurPhoto via AFP.

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de junio, 2026

A nine-month-old baby and his mother were rescued this Saturday from the rubble of a collapsed building in Venezuela by members of a U.S. search and rescue team, according to videos released after the operation.

The rescue was carried out by the Virginia Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, which is participating in the emergency response efforts launched following the earthquakes that struck on Wednesday, which have left more than 1,400 dead and more than 3,300 injured.

The footage shows rescuers working through the rubble until they located the baby, whose cries can be heard as she is carefully pulled from the debris and brought to safety wrapped in a blue blanket. The team later managed to rescue the mother, who was evacuated on a stretcher.

The U.S. State Department shared the video of the operation on its X account and highlighted the outcome of the rescue. “Against impossible odds, hope endures,” it wrote. In another post, it noted: “American search and rescue teams rescued an infant from beneath the rubble following the earthquake in Venezuela. Every life saved is a victory.”

According to the rescue team, both the girl and her mother suffered only minor injuries.