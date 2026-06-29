Ecuador: At least one person injured and property damage caused by two bombs exploding in front of government offices

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de junio, 2026

Ecuador experienced another episode of violence on Monday when two explosive devices detonated outside government offices in northern Quito, leaving one person injured and causing property damage to several buildings.

According to AFP, the explosions occurred in front of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Mining Regulation and Control Agency (Arcom), in a busy area surrounded by homes and a gas station. According to authorities, two individuals got out of a vehicle and left the devices, which exploded almost immediately.

Colonel Patricio Armendariz, Chief of the Quito Police, confirmed that the blasts affected a radius of approximately 50 meters, shattering windows and causing alarm among the public. A member of the Arcom security team was injured by the shock wave, though his life is not in danger.

This is the second incident of this kind in less than a week in the capital. Last Thursday, a bomb squad defused another explosive device placed near a courthouse complex.

Authorities found a pamphlet containing threats directed at Arcom officials. The agency condemned the attack and stated that “this attack will not halt the actions the government is promoting to combat illegal mineral extraction.”