The provocation continues: Iran denies upcoming talks with the US and opens negotiations on Strait of Hormuz management

A helicopter takes off from the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Strait of Hormuz U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

Published by Israel Duro 29 de junio, 2026

Once again, Iran has lived up to its provocative attitude throughout the conflict with the U.S., especially since the start of the talks, and has once again sent a message that completely contradicts Washington’s statements.

On this occasion, Kazem Gharibabadi, foreign minister of the Iranian regime, dismissed the reports suggesting a meeting in Qatar with the U.S. to cease hostilities, which Iran reignited by attacking a vessel Saturday.

"No technical meetings of the working groups are scheduled for this week"

An act of aggression that constituted a flagrant "stupid" act, in the words of Donald Trump, violated the agreements to move toward a definitive peace treaty. After two days of exchanges of attacks, Washington announced an agreement to cease hostilities and sit down to negotiate in Qatar.

This is something Gharibabadi, speaking on state television, has categorically denied: "No technical meetings of the working groups are scheduled for this week."