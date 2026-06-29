Shooting at youth center in Germany leaves at least five dead, suspect arrested

Photo taken after the shooting at a youth center in Stade, Germany AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de junio, 2026

A shooting at a youth center in the city of Stade, Germany, has left at least five dead. In addition, several people were injured.

Both the shooter and an alleged accomplice have already been arrested, according to German police. No details regarding their identities have been released at this time, as the investigation into the incident continues.

"There have been homicides with multiple victims at a youth care center," the country’s authorities said in statements reported by AFP. "Five people have been fatally wounded, and others have sustained injuries."

The attack occurred around 12:15 p.m. local time. Police received a report of a shooting in progress at a youth center in Stade, a city of about 50,000 residents located 30 miles west of Hamburg.

Once they arrived at the scene, authorities implemented a security protocol to prevent any further casualties. “We ask that you leave the area and stay away from it for your own safety,” they stated in a message posted on social media.

Shortly afterward, they reported that the situation was under control following the arrest of two individuals and began an investigation to determine the motives behind the shooting.