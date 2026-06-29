Confusion mounts over situation in Middle East: Trump denies Iran’s claims, insists Tehran requested meeting in Qatar; while maritime traffic in Strait of Hormuz drops again

Published by Israel Duro 29 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump added a bit more confusion to the already existing uncertainty regarding the current status of the ceasefire negotiations in the Middle East. After the Iranian foreign minister denied that a new meeting would take place this week following the recent attacks between the two sides triggered by Tehran’s breach of the agreements, as Washington claimed, the president took to the stage to insist that both sides will meet on Tuesday in Doha at Iran’s request.

In a post on Truth Social, the president sought to nip speculation in the bud and assured on Monday that the meetings would resume this Tuesday. Trump avoided even mentioning Iran’s denial, which had been broadcast by the Islamic republic's state-sponsored media just hours earlier.

Iranian deputy foreign minister previously denied any meetings were scheduled

Just a few hours earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi categorically denied reports from Washington that a new meeting had been scheduled in Doha to discuss control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump boasts that gas prices are already below pre-conflict levels

In addition, Trump posted two more messages on his Truth Social account in which he boasted that the price of the benchmark U.S. crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) was trading at $69 (“and heading down”), below its price before the start of "the Denuclearization of Iran," as he described the conflict.

The president also emphasized his campaign to ensure that oil companies pass on the drop in oil prices to consumers following progress in the negotiations. In this regard, he urged drivers to report any instances where they believe this is not happening.