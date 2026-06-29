WhatsApp will no longer require a phone number to contact other users

Published by AFP 29 de junio, 2026

Messaging app WhatsApp, owned by the group Meta Platforms, will no longer require a phone number to contact other users and will allow users to identify themselves with a username, the company announced on Monday.

This change means that phone numbers will no longer be automatically shared when adding someone to group chats or sending a first message to a person or business, WhatsApp said in a statement.

According to the app, this is a "privacy feature." To contact someone, you’ll only need to know their username, the company explained.

Due to the large number of users (more than 3 billion, according to WhatsApp), it is likely that many will not be able to get their first choice of username.

The company indicated that it will begin rolling out the feature gradually, starting this Monday, without providing details on the timeline.

In addition, “creators, small businesses, and organizations” will be able to request that WhatsApp allow them to use the same username they have on other platforms within the group, such as Facebook and Instagram.