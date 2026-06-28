Civilian plane crash kills 11 in France

Published by AFP 28 de junio, 2026

A civilian plane carrying skydivers on their first jump crashed this Sunday near the French town of Tomblaine, killing all 11 people on board, local authorities reported.

The accident claimed the lives of five instructors, five students and the pilot of the aircraft, reported Yves Seguy, prefect of the eastern department of Meurthe-et-Moselle.

The plane, registered in Germany, crashed near the runway at the Nancy-Essey airfield, close to a residential area and two highways, an AFP reporter said.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined. Medical and psychological support teams are assisting the victims’ families who were at the airfield, as well as other witnesses.

Police urged people on the social media platform X to avoid the area around the airport to allow emergency services access.