At the last minute: Brazil avoids a major upset against Japan

Brazil celebrates advancing to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup after defeating Japan AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de junio, 2026

A nail-biting finish at Houston Stadium. Brazil managed to avoid what would have been its first major disaster in the 2026 World Cup against Japan (2-1), thanks to a last-minute goal in the dying moments of regulation time, just as the referee was about to call for extra time.

The match was by no means easy for the five-time champions. The Japanese put up a fierce fight until their energy ran out, keeping the Canarinha on their toes—a team that has yet to find its stride in this tournament.

Kaishu Sano put Japan ahead in the 29th minute of the first half with a sensational individual play that culminated in a cross-goal shot that Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was unable to stop. From that point on, Brazil had a few chances to equalize, but Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki kept the five-time champions at bay.

It was in the second half that the Canarinha staged their comeback. First, midfielder Casemiro scored with a header in the 56th minute to tie the game at 1-1. Minutes later, Vinícius Junior had the chance to put his team ahead with a truly brilliant play, but his shot hit the woodwork.

Brazil managed to avoid extra time in the 90+6th minute. Gabriel Martinelli emerged as the hero, scoring after receiving a precise pass from Bruno Guimaraes.

With this last-minute victory, the Canarinha becomes the second team to advance to the next round, following Canada after defeating South Africa.