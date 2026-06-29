NBA: Malik Beasley and Ed Davis charged with money laundering and illegal betting

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de junio, 2026

Former NBA players Malik Beasley and Ed Davis were charged with participating in a scheme dedicated to game-fixing and money laundering, among other crimes.

On Monday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a statement confirming the charges against Beasley and Davis, as well as four other individuals: William Brown, Robert Gorodetsky, Ernesto Plascencia and current NBA player agent Paolo Zamorano.

Brown, Gorodetsky, Plascencia and Davis were arrested on Monday. According to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella Jr., Beasley was bribed by the other defendants to alter his performance on the court “to profit via illegal betting activity."

"As alleged, the defendants turned professional basketball into a criminal betting operation, bribing then-NBA player Malik Beasley to fix his performance in multiple games in order to place fraudulent wagers, enrich themselves and cheat legitimate sportsbooks," said U.S. Attorney Nocella Jr.

"Bribery and insider betting schemes like this one involving former NBA players and a current NBA player agent who exploited inside NBA information for profit erode the integrity of American sports and victimize the sports-watching public,” he added.

Selected in the 2016 NBA Draft, Beasley played for several teams during his career: the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.

Davis played for more teams than Beasley: the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Jazz, Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.