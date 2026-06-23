Historic: AI-powered law firm wins case in United Kingdom

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de junio, 2026

An independent human resources consulting firm succeeded in winning a lawsuit over an unpaid debt of 7,000 pounds (about $9,000) by using the services of an A.I.-powered law firm, in what could become the first successful case of its kind in English courts.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the company Garfield A.I. handled all the legal preparation for the case prior to trial, including drafting witness statements and the necessary court documents. The firm, authorized by the U.K.’s legal regulatory authority since 2025, offers services for claims ranging from 30 to 10,000 pounds ($40-13,500).

The plaintiff, Tamires Camal Taquidir, turned to Garfield A.I. after unsuccessfully seeking payment of a debt arising from professional services rendered. For approximately 400 pounds, the platform generated the initial demand letter and subsequently initiated legal proceedings to recover the amount owed.

The litigation became more complicated when the defendant filed a counterclaim and hired attorneys to represent them. However, the artificial intelligence continued to handle all the pre-trial legal work, including the preparation of four witness statements and a complete documentary record for the hearing held on May 14 at Wandsworth County Court in London.