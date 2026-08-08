Tommy Detamore, 'Steelman' and Texas country music legend, dies at 70

Published by Israel Duro 8 de agosto, 2026

Renowned country music singer and producer Tommy Detamore has died at age 70, according to an statement by his family. It was his wife, Sandra, who announced the news on Facebook: "It is with a broken heart, I share that my husband of 41 years, Tommy Detamore went home to be with the Lord yesterday, Wednesday, August 5, 2026."

"Tommy was and will always be remembered as a respected musician, producer, collaborator, mentor, and creative force in Country Music. Not to mention the love of my life. His work has and will always leave a lasting mark in the country music community. His Godgiven gift for playing and producing music allowed him to lift others up and help shape the sound of country music we hear today. Dr. Tom.. Sir Punchalot …Drama Papa … The Man …were just a few names people called him. Just recently we were celebrating another project he produced and played on that went platinum."

Playing the pedal steel guitar since the 1970s

Detamore began playing the pedal steel guitar in the '70s and forged a legendary career in country music that spanned decades. He moved to Texas in 1981 to play with Darrell McCall and joined Moe Bandy's Band a year later, touring with them for the next seven years.

In 1991, he founded Cherry Ridge Studio in Floresville, Texas, and worked with artists such as Ray Price, Jim Lauderdale, Tommy Alverson, James Talley, among others.

Detamore was inducted into the Texas Steel Guitar Association Hall of Fame in 2019 and was named Pedal Steel Guitarist of the Year at the 2025 Texas Country Music Awards. More recently, Detamore contributed to the production, recording, mixing, mastering, and pedal steel guitar performance on the tracks for Ty Myers's debut album, "The Select," released in 2025.

Farewell messages from his wife, inspired by faith

His wife concluded her post with messages of faith. "Please continue to pray for me and my family and our Drama Kids Staff as we figure out how to honor my beloved Steelman. I want to make sure he is celebrated with family and friends and the community. This way we can all say our goodbyes, since this was so sudden."

"Lastly Thank you Lord Jesus for allowing me to love and be loved by Tommy. I know where he is and I thank you and one day I too will be with him again in our mansion in the sky. John 14:2."