Peru: Leftist presidential candidate Roberto Sánchez demands overseas votes be invalidated

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de junio, 2026

Leftist presidential candidate Roberto Sánchez called on Monday for the votes cast by Peruvians abroad during the runoff election to be annulled; he is currently trailing slightly behind his conservative rival Keiko Fujimori.

With nearly all ballots counted, Fujimori leads the tally with 50.11% of the votes, compared to 49.88% for Sánchez, representing a lead of just over 40,000 votes, according to data from the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE).

Without concrete evidence, Sánchez challenges the overseas vote

Before declaring an official winner, election authorities must review approximately 82,000 contested ballots. In light of this situation, AFP reported that Sánchez filed a formal request to declare the votes cast at the 119 consular offices null and void.

Through his account on X, the candidate stated "the electoral process has been seriously compromised" by changes introduced at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, although he did not present concrete evidence to support his claims. Sánchez alleges administrative irregularities in the management of overseas voting, which accounts for nearly 300,000 votes.

This request has heightened tensions in an electoral process that is already very close and polarized.

Overseas votes tip the scales in favor of Keiko Fujimori

The votes of Peruvians abroad largely favored Keiko Fujimori, driven especially by support from voters in the United States and Japan. According to Sánchez, if these votes were excluded, he would have a lead of approximately 25,000 votes.

The June 7 runoff pitted the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori against Sánchez, who is considered the political heir to former leftist President Pedro Castillo. The winner will take office on July 28 for a five-year term.