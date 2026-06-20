Iranian regime announces closure of Strait of Hormuz in response to Israel's attacks on terrorist group Hezbollah

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de junio, 2026

The Central Military Command of Iran announced on Saturday the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to attacks by Israel against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, which it considers a violation of the agreement with the United States.

In a statement broadcast on state television, the regime declared that the strait “will be closed to shipping” and noted that this “first step is a response to the enemy’s failure to keep its promise.”

The statement also warned that, “if the aggression continues, new measures will be planned to force the enemy to fulfill its obligations.”

Washington reaffirms its presence following Iranian threat

The U.S. military stated on Saturday that it remains “present and vigilant” in the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after the Iranian regime announced the closure of this important maritime route.

“U.S. forces remain present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect,” U.S. Central Command stated in a release.

Iranian regime claims peace agreement is in jeopardy

Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned that the agreement reached with the U.S. to end the war in the Middle East risks failing if its terms are not implemented soon.

"The other party must take the necessary measures as soon as possible. Otherwise, the entire agreement will be in jeopardy," said ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, according to the official IRNA news agency.