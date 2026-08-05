Those evacuated to Spokane due to the fire could take 'weeks' to return to their homes as firefighting crews continue their battle against the blaze

Published by Israel Duro 5 de agosto, 2026

"It could take weeks." That is the grim timeline that the mayor of Spokane, Washington, Lisa Brown, gave her evacuated residents regarding the possibility of returning to their homes —or what remains of them—following the devastating fires that have already scorched more than 4,000 hectares and destroyed between 700 and 1,100 buildings, including vital infrastructure.

Although a slight respite from the scorching temperatures in recent days allowed firefighting crews to make progress in battling the flames, the fires remain active as of today. In fact, authorities expressed their concern that temperatures will rise again, which will make their work more difficult.

Brown also explained that authorities were combing through the city block by block to assess the damage and noted that there is still no date for when people can return to their homes—something he does not expect to happen soon: "It could take weeks, depending on where your home and property are located."

Between 700 and 1,100 buildings, entire neighborhoods destroyed by the flames

What they are finding is a devastating scene. Aerial footage shows that between 700 and 1,100 buildings have been consumed by fire, with entire neighborhoods destroyed by the advancing flames. Residents are torn between despair, concern, and anger toward the man detained as a suspect in starting the worst of the three fires that have ravaged their homes.

"It's hard to find the words to describe this feeling of anger and disgust toward someone who mocks the fate of thousands of people," Kimber Renz, a 35-year-old fire victim and daycare center director, told AFP. "It's outrageous; it's horrible. I hope he gets what he deserves," she added.

The woman lost the home where she lived with her three children and her partner, into which they had just moved after their wedding two months ago. From the smoldering ruins, she has only managed to salvage some outdoor furniture and a few metal cake pans.

The man accused of starting the most destructive fire, a 37-year-old man

The suspect is a 37-year-old man, identified as Aaron Farinacci, and was ordered to post $1 million in bail on Tuesday. Farinacci was initially arrested near the site where the fire started on Saturday but was released, before being recaptured after officers linked him to the case, said Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels.

Nowels also highlighted the actions of the authorities and the public's response, which he considers key to the fact that, so far, no deaths or injuries have been reported despite the size of the fires: "I believe the estimate is that we had to evacuate up to 65,000 people from these areas, and when you think about what that entails—the fact that we were able to get people out of those areas in just a few hours in the midst of an active fire—is quite incredible."

Trump unlocks federal aid following declaration of a state of emergency

Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson described the fires as "the worst natural disaster" in Spokane's history. Ferguson, who spoke with President Donald Trump about the situation, declared a state of emergency on August 1, citing drought conditions and high temperatures that are fueling the wildfires.

Ferguson reported that the Trump administration had approved his declaration of a state of emergency, which allows federal aid to be released to facilitate rescue efforts, provide shelter for evacuees, and offer medical care.