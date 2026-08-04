'The talks in Venezuela are a responsibility for the Trump administration, since it has a plan to carry out'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de agosto, 2026

On the Voz News program, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Venezuelan researcher Maibort Petit about the start of the dialogue between representatives of the Venezuelan opposition and the regime of interim leader Delcy Rodríguez.

"The vast majority of Venezuelans hope this dialogue will take place because they can no longer bear the situation they find themselves in, even though Venezuela lacks institutions and a state capable of providing answers. There has been no democracy in Venezuela since 1999, when Hugo Chávez illegally dismantled the entire institutional structure. Now, the reconfiguration of institutions is being proposed. Chavismo wants to remain in power at all costs, and Chavismo may seek to cloak itself in a veneer of certain freedoms or openness, but based on the approach being put forward by the United States. For their part, Dinorah Figuera and the 2015 National Assembly represent the last vestige of institutionalism. For ordinary Venezuelans, these dialogues are meaningless because they are too busy struggling to survive in the face of hunger and poverty. For the United States, this is a responsibility because it has a plan to carry out. I believe that if we work at it, we will indeed be able to take all the necessary democratic steps within the time remaining for the Trump administration.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.