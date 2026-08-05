Nearly 70% of Americans reject mail-order abortion: A poll that sets the stage for the midterms

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de agosto, 2026

A new poll commissioned by Concerned Women for America (CWA) reveals that nearly 70% of U.S. voters support reinstating the requirement for an in-person doctor's visit before dispensing the abortion pill mifepristone.

The finding comes at a key moment. According to LifeNews, the results suggest that "voters are leaning towards common sense — taking a conservative stance on cultural issues as the midterm elections loom."

According to the poll, more than 67% of respondents believe that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should once again require an in-person medical consultation before dispensing the abortion drug. Currently, many women can obtain it by mail without direct supervision, a practice that has sparked intense political and legal debate.

Matt Carpenter, director of FRC Action, considered the results a positive sign for the pro-life movement. "The results here clearly show voters are supportive of a socially conservative agenda. For pro-lifers, in particular, the findings that almost 70% of voters agree with reinstating the FDA’s in-person requirement for dispensing the abortion drug, mifepristone, are encouraging," Carpenter told The Washington Stand.

Penny Nance, president and CEO of CWA, went further: "Candidates running for office this year must recognize that voters are widely supportive of protecting women’s health, the ability to raise children, fairness in women’s sports, protecting children from gender transitions and from TV content with LGBTQ themes." According to Nance, the poll should serve as a "roadmap" for conservative candidates.

Other issues of concern to voters

The poll is not limited to abortion. More than 69% of participants consider it "very or somewhat important" when deciding how to vote that candidates oppose biologically male athletes competing in women's sports and sharing locker rooms with women.

On the issue of gender ideology, 63% oppose allowing transition treatments—such as puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones—for minors under 18. In addition, 59% identify protecting children from gender ideology as one of the most important issues for them.

Content aimed at minors is also a source of concern. 60% of respondents find it troubling that 40% of Netflix programs rated for children contain LGBTQ+ themes, characters, or storylines.

Another notable finding: a similar majority of men (77%) and women (79%) believe that companies that pay for abortion services or travel to obtain an abortion should also provide childcare assistance to female employees who decide to give birth.