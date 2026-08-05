MLS gets off to a strong start in the Leagues Cup: Wins for the Crew, Cincinnati and Charlotte

Published by Israel Duro 5 de agosto, 2026

The MLS got off to a strong start in the new edition of the Leagues Cup, which pits clubs from the U.S., Mexico and Canada against each other. The U.S. clubs secured three victories, as did the Mexican clubs, while the only Canadian club in action on Tuesday suffered a defeat.

Spain's Brais Méndez led the Columbus Crew to victory over Atlas on Tuesday, and Brazil's Evander spearheaded FC Cincinnati's comeback against Pachuca, while Charlotte FC routed Pumas 3-0.

The Crew, which capitalized on set pieces in an undisputed 3-1 victory over Atlas, took the lead with precise headers by César Ruvalcaba (28') and Sean Zawadzki (45') in the first half. Méndez (51') sealed the rout in stoppage time by finishing off a deadly counterattack, scoring the home team's third goal and his first at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus. Atlas pulled one back with an own goal by Zawadzki (67').

"We're happy to score off a set piece and pick up three points; we've been able to give the young players a chance, and that's been very important," said Columbus head coach Laurent Courtois.

The former Real Sociedad player scored for the second consecutive game, after making his debut with the Crew in the 2-2 draw against Inter Miami on Matchday 19 of the MLS.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati came back from a deficit that began in the 7th minute with a goal by Adrián Alcaraz for the Tuzos de Pachuca. Brazilian Evander, in the 18th minute, with a superb shot from the edge of the box and Czech Pavel Bucha, six minutes before the end of the first half, completed the comeback for Pat Noonan's club.

A great run down the wing by Venezuelan Ender Echenique and a quick pass to Kenji Mboma Dem led to the final 3-1 goal in front of a modest crowd at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Atlante and Juárez pull off upsets

Atlante's Potros de Hierro pulled off the biggest upset of the matchday with a 0-1 victory over Thomas Müller's Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place in Vancouver. The Canadian franchise entered the match as the favorite, as it currently sits as the leader of the Western Conference in the MLS regular season.

Ecuadorian Jhojan Julio scored the game's only goal in the 40th minute with a half-volley from inside the box. Jesper Sorensen, Vancouver's Danish head coach, opted to field a reserve squad, bringing on the experienced Müller in the second half in an attempt to turn the game around.

Equally surprising was FC Juárez's victory, as goals by Guilherme Castillo (24') and Óscar Estupiñan (38') secured their first three points by defeating Minnesota United 1-2 on their home turf.

"We have a great team with players of immense quality; we've seen the best version of each player, and that's what makes us win," said Salvador Valero, coach of the border-town club.

Big win over Pumas in Charlotte

In other results, Tigres defeated Real Salt Lake 6-5 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, while Charlotte FC routed Pumas 3-0, who started Costa Rican Keylor Navas in the starting lineup.

The sixth edition of the tournament, which pits the best of MLS against the best of Liga MX, will conclude on Sept. 6, crowning a new champion and awarding four spots in the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League.