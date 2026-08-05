What happened to Perez Hilton? Latest health update and police report after TikTok livestream incident

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de agosto, 2026

Blogger and media personality Perez Hilton (Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.), 48, is recovering at a Miami hospital following an incident that occurred Tuesday night. According to the official report from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office, he was "safely recovered" and transported by emergency services to receive medical care.

Known for his gossip blog launched in 2004, Hilton became one of the most controversial and visible figures in the digital tabloid press. He has also appeared on reality TV shows and maintains an active presence on social media. He is the father of three children.

What happened?

During a live stream on TikTok from his home in Miami, several viewers alerted authorities after observing concerning behavior. Police received multiple calls reporting that a person was live-streaming acts of self-harm.

Officers went to the scene, spoke with family members who were outside and confirmed that Hilton was alone inside the home. They opted for a de-escalation strategy: they tactically withdrew while continuing to monitor the situation, prioritizing communication and risk reduction.

Subsequently Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where he continues to receive medical care. The Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals remained on scene to offer support and resources to the family.

His TikTok account was suspended shortly after the incident.

Statement from his representatives

Hilton’s representatives, Golden Artists Entertainment Co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan told Page Six in a statement they "are aware of the concerning content circulating online" involving their client.

"At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him," they added.

"Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further."

Rusciolelli and Kochan said they appreciate everyone’s concern and ask for the public to respect Hilton’s privacy at this time.