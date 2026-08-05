ANALYSIS
Todd Blanche assures pro-life advocates that mail-order abortion will end: 'Victory will be soon, and it will be permanent'
In a private call with Christian leaders, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that the Department of Justice is drafting policies to block the shipment of abortion pills to pro-life states. The message was clear: the Trump administration seeks to make the protection of life permanent following the Dobbs ruling.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche assured Christian leaders that the Trump administration is implementing policies to prevent pro-abortion states and organizations from mailing abortion drugs to states that protect the life of the unborn.
According to a report from LifeNews, during a private call held last week and organized by the White House Office of Faith, Blanche explained that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is working alongside federal health agencies and President Trump's team on "permanent solutions."
"If states have said, ‘We are going to protect the unborn and we’re going to protect every life from the moment of conception,’ we’re putting practices and policies in place so that other states and other organizations can’t attack that," he said. "They can’t do things like they’re doing with mailing in mail-order drugs."
Blanche acknowledged that "we don’t have complete victory yet," but added: "We will have victory, and victory will be soon, and … it will be permanent." The goal, in his words, is to definitively solidify the Supreme Court's (SCOTUS) decision in the Dobbs case in every state across the country.
Progress on his nomination
The statements come shortly after the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced his nomination as attorney general with a vote of 12 to 10, split along party lines. Blanche has been serving in the position on an interim basis since April and was nominated by Trump in June. The nomination now goes to the full Senate.
Pro-life organizations have strongly backed his confirmation. Americans United for Life stated that his appointment "would advance the cause of respect for human life in the United States," and emphasized that Blanche has shown himself to be "a sincere advocate for human life and a faithful servant of President Trump’s pro-life agenda."
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A coalition of 83 state and national groups, led by SBA Pro-Life America, has urged Blanche to resolve the case Louisiana v. FDA through a court settlement that would immediately halt the distribution of abortion pills by mail while the FDA completes a safety review.
Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, reminded LifeNews that during the confirmation hearing, several senators expressed their unease about the continuation of the mail-order regime inherited from the Biden administration. Blanche responded at the time: "We very much believe the Biden rules were wrong."
Pressure from the Senate
Both had previously written to the acting attorney general expressing their "growing concern" over the DOJ's lack of action against the practice of mailing abortion drugs, which, according to them, has contributed to the rise in abortions following Dobbs.
With the support of pro-life groups and the backing of the Judiciary Committee, Blanche's nomination now heads to the full Senate, where a simple majority is required for final confirmation.