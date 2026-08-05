Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati: Is the US Open in jeopardy?

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de agosto, 2026

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, ranked No. 2 in the ATP rankings, withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters 1000 as he continues to recover from a wrist injury that has kept him off the courts since April 14.

"We know that Carlos is doing everything he can to return to competition as soon as possible," said tournament director Bob Moran in remarks reported by AFP. "We wish him the best in his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Cincinnati in the future."

Since suffering that injury at the Barcelona Open, Alcaraz has missed several major events on the calendar. The 23-year-old Spanish tennis player was unable to compete in the Madrid and Rome Masters 1000 tournaments, nor in Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

Is the US Open in jeopardy for Alcaraz?

The big question is whether Alcaraz will be at the US Open, the season's final Grand Slam and where the Spanish tennis player is the defending champion after defeating Jannik Sinner in last year's final.

There is no official confirmation at this time. However, his absence from the Cincinnati Masters 1000—a warm-up event for the US Open—does not bode well.