Guatemala issues maximum alert due to eruption of Fuego volcano

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de agosto, 2026

The government of Guatemala issued a red alert —the highest danger level—following the eruption of the Fuego volcano, located in the south-central part of the country and about 22 miles from the capital.

Specifically, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), a Guatemalan government agency, declared a state of emergency in the departments of Sacatepéquez, Chimaltenango, and Escuintla, as detailed in a statement.

In addition, it extended its alert—albeit to a lesser extent—to the entire country, with the aim of ensuring that all relevant authorities remain vigilant regarding the situation's development and can react quickly to any eventuality.

"SE-CONRED is maintaining an Orange Institutional Alert and a Red Departmental Alert in Sacatepéquez, Chimaltenango, and Escuintla as part of its response to the eruptive activity of the Fuego volcano," the agency wrote.

The initial response by the government of Bernardo Arévalo following the eruption was to evacuate hundreds of people living in towns near the volcano. All of them were transported and relocated to distant municipalities.

The Fuego volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in Central America. Throughout its history, it has experienced more than 60 major eruptions, alternating between phases of continuous effusive activity (moderate explosions and lava flows) and major or violent eruptions with pyroclastic flows. The most recent one occurred last year.