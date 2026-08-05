Crime caught on camera: Influencer murdered in Mexico while livestreaming

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de agosto, 2026

A Mexican influencer was shot and killed Tuesday night while livestreaming on social media outside a restaurant in the troubled state of Sinaloa, in the northwest of the country, according to AFP.

César Gastelum, who had more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, was doing a livestream with two friends, dressed as food delivery drivers as part of a challenge, when a motorcycle carrying two individuals pulled up beside them and the driver shot him in the head.

The livestream was removed from the platform

Following the incident, the livestream was interrupted and, minutes later, removed by the platform, although news sites retained part of the video and have circulated images of the attack.

Initial reports from local police indicated the death of a delivery driver, but based on the footage and several witness accounts, the victim was later identified as Gastelum, who according to the press was about 25 years old and posted lifestyle content.

The attack took place in a crowded shopping plaza near the Sinaloa Attorney General's Office in Culiacán, the state capital.

Military and police personnel were deployed while forensic experts collected evidence and removed the body, local television stations reported.